LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A local family spoke with 8newsnow.com on Thursday, days after a man was found shot and killed in the street in the west valley.

“Una persona muy buena,” Lenny Castellon Senior said of his late son.

27-year-old Lenny Castellon’s entire family said they are shocked by his sudden death. His cousin, Mario Castellon shared everything he will miss about him.

Lenny Castellon pictured in the center passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023. (Credit: Mario Castellon)

“Lenny was a jokester,” Mario Castellon said. “He always laughed.”

According to police, Lenny Castellon was found dead in the street near Charleston Boulevard and Jones Boulevard early Sunday morning.

A memorial now continues to grow in the last place Lenny was alive.

“When it’s a crime like this,” Mario told 8 News Now. “When nobody knows why.”

As officers continue to search for who did this, Mario said his entire family is desperate for answers.

“With the violence, hatred brings hatred, you know,” he added. “It’s never going to end until someone steps up to be the better man.”

He said they hope by speaking out, this can bring them one step closer to justice for Lenny, who always brought joy into their lives as a father, friend, brother, and son.

“He just wishes that whoever did this gets caught,” Mario said, translating for Lenny’s father.

“He was just always fun,” Mario added. “Every time you hung out with him you always had a good time.”

(Credit: Mario Castellon)

This, as they work to also shine a light on the violence that they said has changed their world forever.

“As a community,” he concluded. “We should be better.”

The family has started a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Las Vegas Metro Police at 702-828-3111 or Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555.