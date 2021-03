LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas family is suing the production company behind a season of the hit show “Property Brothers.”

Paul and Mindy King filed paperwork against production company “Cineflix.”

They claim they were misled through the contract process and rushed through some signings. The couple also says there were a number of issues once the work was complete.

“Cineflix” has filed to have the case dismissed.

A hearing in Clark County District Court is set for the end of the month.