LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As prices everything continues to rise around the country, housing has also seen a significant spike, which comes as Nevada deals with a continued shortage of affordable rentals.

A local family scrambling to keep a roof over their heads spoke with 8 News Now Friday.

“It breaks my heart,” one member of the family said.

They didn’t want to share their identity but believed it was important to share their story with anyone else struggling.

The couple said while they both work full-time, it’s impossible to make enough money for a traditional lease, so weekly rentals are their only option.

However, with five kids and two dogs, there is rarely enough room, and they said a lot of shelters are too full to accommodate them.

“It’s always they got too many people, and ain’t got a two-bedroom available,” one member of the family explained. “At the same time, we knew at the back of our heads that one day, we had too many people.”

As of Friday, they had one more week left at one of these locations and weren’t sure what they were going to do moving forward. They told 8 News Now they pay about $350 a week for one bedroom.

Unfortunately, situations like this are far from unique.

According to Eviction Lab, Las Vegas has seen a 56% spike in evictions since 2021. Experts said inflation-driven housing price hikes are partly to blame, as Zillow lists a 15% rise in rent prices across the nation.

Nevada is also dealing with a shortage of 83,994 affordable rental homes for the 21% of the state’s population at or above the poverty line, per the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

“We have to tell our kids we’re going to be here for a while,” the family spoke of when they find a place to stay. “And then we get a note on our door.”

They said for anyone feeling the effects of this local and national trend, it’s truly devastating.

“It needs to be cheaper,” a family member concluded of housing in Las Vegas. “And more available for families.”

8 News Now also spoke with a local animal rescue that added because of homelessness and housing insecurity, many people are also being forced to surrender their animals, which can trickle down and cause issues at shelters that are already full.

