Las Vegas family searching for answers after dog dies inside boarding facility

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas family is looking for answers as to why their believed dog died just a couple of days after being cared for by a dog and grooming facility.

Owner Scott Atencio said he picked up their cocker spaniel, Cana, at Paw Zazz Sitter near Nellis and East Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas after leaving for eight days on vacation.

According to the family, Cana started acting up. He wouldn’t make eye contact, and he would constantly shake. When the family brought Cana back home, his condition worsened.

It was then that the family noticed Cana not only had bloody stool and wouldn’t eat, but he had missing teeth and bloody gums.

“Not having him bark at me when I come to the door and jump on me when I come through the door and when I come home from work,” Atencio said. “Having my youngest daughter buy him a Christmas present and a new toy and everything, and he isn’t even here.”

Atencio immediately went back to Paw Zazz, but they refused to help or tell him anything about Cana’s stay, he said.

The Atencios booked a vet appointment for Dec. 22. But that morning, they found Cana unresponsive on the couch.

He later died.

Atencio took to social media, and it turns out there were numerous reports from other people about their dogs being mistreated there.

As the Atencio family looks for answers, they hope this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

8 News Now reached out to Paw Zazz for comment, but we have yet to hear back as of Saturday evening.

Paw Zazz has since taken down its Facebook page. Volunteers who have worked there describe the conditions as horrific and unsafe.