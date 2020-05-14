Local family recovered from COVID-19 donates plasma to help others

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 impacted a Las Vegas family when each member was diagnosed with the virus. Now, they are making it their mission to help.

“We know how it feels, and it is a horrible experience,” lamented Patsy Ruvalcaba.

As a family, the Ruvalcabas are helping in the fight against the coronavirus.

“We want to be able to help someone out who is struggling with the same or worse situation,” Patsy said. She shared her experience, recalling she struggled to breathe and had a strong cough.

Patsy was the first to show symptoms. When her test results came back positive, her family found out they had it, as well.

After weeks of quarantine and recovering, they decided together that they would all help by donating plasma at Vitalant.

“I know if there is someone laying in a hospital bed, it could be a huge help to them.”

Convalescent plasma is what they donated.

“Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood that contains the antibodies needed to fight off COVID-19,” explained Brittany McLemor, Vitalant communications specialist.

Those who have fully recovered for 14 days are eligible to donate.

“This has the immune boosting antibodies needed to help boost and help fight off the virus” said McLemor.

Patsy said from being diagnosed together to donating, this has been an experience unlike any other.

“It brought us closer together.”

The family is thankful to be able to help.

“I am just thankful to be here,” expressed Patsy, “and I was able to get through it, and I am okay.”

If you’ve recovered from COVID-19 and would like to donate plasma, click here.