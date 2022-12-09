LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas mother is searching for closure this holiday season more than a year after her teenage son was gunned down in Oakland.

Tyrique Watley moved to Oakland in 2021 after he graduated from Canyon Springs High School where he played football.

The pandemic shortened his playing career and Watley worried he couldn’t get a scholarship. However, when Lincoln University in Oakland offered him one, it was a moment of great pride for his family.

“He never gave up. What he said he was going to do, he did. He accomplished it. He said he was going to college, he was going to play football, and he did,” Watley’s mother Latoya Howard McNair told 8 News Now.

Watley’s dreams were tragically unfulfilled, however, by a stray bullet.

The 18-year-old was killed on August 29, 2021, in Oakland’s Uptown district.

According to the Oakland Police Department, Watley was the passenger in a vehicle when someone on the sidewalk began shooting. Two others in another vehicle were also injured.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I just sent him to college. He was doing great. I was shocked, hurt, and so disappointed,” McNair said.

Watley’s murder remains unsolved more than a year after it happened.

During the holiday season, his family says they all get together, and Watley’s presence is missing.

Watley was known for having a big smile.

“They just took someone from us that we expected, I expected, to see more out of him,” Dora Howard, Watley’s great aunt, said. “We just want them to know that they took a bright light from this world.”

All the family wants is justice and that can only happen with an arrest.

“They took something great from us. They took somebody who loved life and was dedicated to his goals and his dream,” Howard said.

Police and Oakland Crimestoppers set up a cash reward of up to $20,000 for any information that leads to the shooter’s arrest.