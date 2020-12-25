Las Vegas family counts their blessings this Christmas after recovering from COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmas is always a time to spend with family, but amid COVID-19, loved ones are holding each other a little tighter this year.

One family who lives in the Las Vegas valley tells 8 News Now, after battling the virus themselves, they are just grateful they can celebrate the holiday.

“We try to enjoy every moment because it’s hard for a lot of people,” said Martin Palomino.

Martin is counting his blessings this Christmas. He, his wife, Irene Belenguer, and their two children are now fully recovered, after they all tested positive for COVID about one month ago.

“It felt like a fever,” Martin said. “And my body started aching, like chills.”

Irene says things turned around just in time for the holidays. But there are some lingering effects.

“I’m still having a little cough once in a while, but I think it’s part of it,” Irene said. “I’m not contagious anymore. We are healthy right now.”

Like many Hispanic families in Las Vegas, Christmas is extremely important to Martin and Irene. They have decked their halls, making them merry and bright. They are even cooking up a Christmas turkey with classic Peruvian spices. And although this year is not the large celebration it normally is, they are just happy they can enjoy this holiday together.

“To be healthy, that’s the most important thing,” Irene said.

Martin added, “We’re really blessed and thankful.”

To them, it is a Christmas miracle. And as our community continues to combat the coronavirus, they have a message for all of us:

“Keep going strong, keep positive, help each other,” Martin said.

Martin also wants to encourage everyone to keep practicing the basics: hand washing, mask-wearing and social distancing.