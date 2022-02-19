Las Vegas family claims baby impacted by powdered formula recall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A well-known baby food manufacturer announced a major recall on several baby formula brands after several infants became sick with bacterial infections.

On Saturday, a Las Vegas family told 8 News Now their three-month-old baby has been ill for months and they claim it was because of the baby formula.

Among brands recalled, Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare.

The Food and Drug administration received four consumer complaints of bacterial infections related to the formulas with one death reported.

Jackie Morrison is the grandmother of baby Samir and she says the baby has been experiencing weight loss as well as fevers and urinary tract infections, and it wasn’t until this past week his family shared they had discovered the reasoning behind it.

“His mom and dad have been concerned from day one as it is their first child. They are young parents and a lot of time the doctors and nurses, and even me at times would say this is normal and they go through this but his mom and dad pushed and pushed,” Morrison said.

Baby Samir is now recovering at home.

The recall comes during a major baby food shortage and it’s unclear how many units the recall has affected.