LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday and 8New Now heard from locals on both sides of the topic, but one thing was universal and that’s that this decision has changed the course of history forever, thus changing the fate for families across the nation.

“It’s hard to say that we are moving forward when at this point, they are having abortion laws,” said Local, Dre Maffy.

“Being a mother should be a woman’s choice and no one should feel obligated to take on that role, because it’s not easy,” shared fellow Mother, Alexis Mcvey.

Dre Maffey and Alexis Mcvey both enjoy their afternoon with their families at the park, but at the same time, both are at a stand-still due to the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade as now a ban on abortion rights has been enacted in several states.

“We are not focused on the right things, and we are confusing human rights with basic rights and I don’t think they are the same,” added Mcvey.

However, Crystal Gardener a mom from Henderson said, she doesn’t have any issue with this ruling as she believes life starts at conception.

“I have seven of my own children and have had several miscarriages throughout my life so I know it can be hard to not want that responsibility, but there’s always somebody that does,” said Gardener.

Those at Planned Parenthood taking action and speaking out, assuring Nevadans that abortion is still legal in our state.

Lindsey Harmon, Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada explains.

“Planned Parenthood centers will remain open, willing, and ready to accommodate patients from across the nation as needed,” said Harmon.

However, the question lies, will Nevada have enough staffing and supplies to accommodate?