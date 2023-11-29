LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – While the holidays are a time to gather, it is also a season with increased intoxicated drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The non-profit organization known as STOP DUI, alongside several law enforcement agencies and victim families, paid tribute to people who have lost their lives to drunk drivers on Wednesday.

The “Miles of Memories” memorial involves about 100 signs with victims’ names posted alongside Kyle Canyon Road.

The state route used to be a historically deadly street and sees thousands of travelers en route to Mount Charleston. The project kicked off National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month in December.

One volunteer who posted signs was Diane Malone. She told 8 News Now that the process is cathartic for her, as she grips the sign paying tribute to her daughter, Christa Malone Puente, and son-in-law, Damaso Puente.

The two were killed in a drunk-driving crash on May 15, 2018.

“It means they are not forgotten that they are remembered,” Malone expressed.

That driver, Henry Aparicio, remains in prison Malone told 8 News Now.

“This guy ran them at over 100 mph. He did not try to stop, and he did not give them a chance,” she added.

The couple was buried on their 9-year wedding anniversary.

STOP DUI Executive Director Sandy Heverly has her own sign for her mother.

“We hope it will resonate and make [drivers] understand you do not need to be driving under the influence,” Heverly said. “There are too many other alternatives and we don’t want any more signs.”

Heverly added that Kyle Canyon used to see 17 DUI-related deaths annually before their program. Since then there have been two in the 26 years they’ve placed the signs along the road. Still, Heverly said that is two too many deadly crashes.

“Hopefully someone else will learn from all the heartache and pain those of us have had to suffer,” Malone pleaded. “And learn not to drive drunk.”

The signs will remain through the first week of January.