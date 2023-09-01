LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New circuit maps released Friday by Las Vegas Grand Prix officials reveal the schedules for installation of bridges, barriers and track lighting along the course.

The race is scheduled Nov. 16-18, when Formula One cars will speed through a course along Koval Lane, around the Sphere on their way to the Las Vegas Strip where they will sprint south to Harmon Avenue and head back to the paddock. They’ll do 50 laps.

Paving is complete on the Strip and most of Sands Avenue and Harmon. Next up, the track around the Sphere site and the Paddock — projects that will have less impact on traffic. The final paving project is planned Oct. 2-6 on Koval Lane.

Recent estimates put F1 construction costs at $400 million.

Four temporary bridges to carry vehicles are being installed in September and October. On Sept. 18-21, the first phase of the Top Golf bridge will go up. The second phase of that bridge is scheduled for installation Oct. 26-Nov. 3. A bridge on Audrie Street will carry vehicles over Harmon. That will be installed Sept. 22-Oct. 5. The largest temporary bridge will carry vehicle traffic on Flamingo Road over Koval Lane. It will be installed Oct. 15-25.

Three temporary pedestrian bridges will go up beginning Sept. 11. The first, on Rochelle Avenue over the track will be installed Sept. 11-27. The second, just south of Flamingo spanning the raceway on Koval, is scheduled for Oct. 2-25. The last pedestrian bridge will be at Sphere, installed Nov. 6-14.

The track lighting will start to go up next week, with work along Harmon first. Rolling lane closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (times subject to change). Here’s the schedule:

Sept. 5-8: Harmon Avenue (south side)

Sept. 11: Koval Lane (Phase 1) near Sphere

Sept. 12-15: Las Vegas Strip from Sands Avenue to The Mirage

Sept. 12-15: Las Vegas Strip from Caesars Forum Shops to Bellagio

Sept. 25-29: Sphere (Phase 1) to Sands Avenue

Oct. 6: Las Vegas Strip at The Cosmopolitan

Oct. 9-13: Koval Lane (Phase 2) from the Paddock to Sphere

Oct. 16-17: Harmon Avenue (north side from Audrie Street to Koval Lane)

Oct. 18: Las Vegas Strip south of Harmon

Nov. 6-14: Sphere (Phase 2)

Concrete track barriers and safety fences will be installed in phases beginning Oct. 2 and finishing Nov. 14. Rolling lane closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (times subject to change). The full schedule:

Oct. 2-6: Sands Avenue

Oct. 9-12: Koval Lane

Oct. 17-19: Sphere (Part 1)

Oct. 23-26: Harmon Avenue

Nov. 5-10: Las Vegas Strip

Nov. 6-14: Sphere (Part 2)

“As a friendly reminder, during race days (Nov. 16-18), the track will begin to close at 5 p.m. each day with a full closure by 7 p.m., and re-open by 2 a.m. following that night’s track activity — allowing for free traffic flow before and after the event hours,” a news release said Friday.