LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Car shops across the valley are seeing an increase in heat-related issues with vehicles.

David Hartson of Pro Care Automotive has seen his fair share of damaged vehicles thanks to the extreme heat. The most common things he said he sees are cracks in tires, dirty radiators, air conditioning leaks and broken cooling fans.

“This radiator and fan replacement is especially common during this time of year,” Hartson said.

He also sees a lot of tire issues. “There’s one thing that the desert does with batteries and tires. You don’t get a lot of life out of them.”

Hartson recommends checking your temperature gauges and inspecting your vehicle often. He also said to dilute your coolant with distilled water since it is not designed for extreme heat.

You can avoid heat-related breakdowns by maintaining your engine coolants, getting regular oil changes, topping off fluids and checking your battery and tire pressures.