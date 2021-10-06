Las Vegas expands paid parking spots available downtown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas is expanding paid parking available in downtown, adding 111 new parking spaces and extending agreements that provide 213 existing spots.

The new parking includes a 60-space lot at 1621 S. Main St., and a planned 51-space lot along S. Casino Center Blvd just south of Colorado Avenue.

The spaces will cost $2-to-$3 an hour.

“Downtown Las Vegas is the place to be with exciting attractions, experiences, eateries, breweries, art and more,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. “There really is something for everyone and we want to make sure that access is convenient for all. In addition to the parking, everyone is welcome to use the free Downtown Loop shuttle to hit all the hot spots.”

The city approved the new lots at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

The City Council also extended lease agreements for lots totaling 213 spaces at 102, 118 and 128 S. Seventh St.; 100 N. Seventh St.; and the southeast corner of Stewart Avenue and North Casino Center Boulevard.

These lots allow additional parking opportunities and motorists can use the “hop-on, hop-off” Downtown Loop shuttle to travel to downtown attractions for free.