LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegans weighed in on Wednesday after SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative end to its nearly four-month strike.

“The last few months we haven’t worked at all,” Cecilia Johnson, a local stuntwoman and actor told 8 News Now.

As a member of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, she told 8 News Now the past few months have felt long.

“It’s pretty much just been sitting here twiddling thumbs,” Johnson said. “And practicing and doing all the training and refining skills.”

Cecilia Johnson, a local stuntwoman and actor

(Credit: Cecilia Johnson)

She is one of many who was part of the nationwide work stoppage that appears to be over.

“I think everyone was starting to feel it quite bad,” Johnson explained.

After 118 days of picketing and halted production, SAG-AFTRA released a statement on social media, which said in part:

“We are thrilled and proud to tell you that today your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. As of 12:01 a.m. PT on Nov. 9, our strike is officially suspended, and all picket locations are closed. We will be in touch in the coming days with information about celebration gatherings around the country.”

Cecilia Johnson, a local stuntwoman and actor

(Credit: Cecilia Johnson)

The labor union said it has achieved “above pattern compensation increases, provisions to protect members from artificial intelligence and streaming participation bonuses, among other stipulations”.

“I think it is necessary,” Johnson said. “To kind of do the strike and put our feet down.”

Johnson added that while this has all taken a while, she told 8 News Now she is glad those in the industry stood their ground.

“With AI especially, it’s something we need to be protected against,” she explained. “So, it will be interesting to see what will come of it.”

Cecilia Johnson, a local stuntwoman and actor

(Credit: Cecilia Johnson)

Though those involved were still waiting for the details of the agreement as of Wednesday night, Johnson said her sights are set on the future and getting back to work.

“It’s a nice kind of feeling,” Johnson concluded. “Of hope and excitement.”

SAG-AFTRA posted on X Wednesday that full details of the tentative agreement will not be provided until it is reviewed by the national board.

For more information on the tentative agreement announced Wednesday, click HERE.