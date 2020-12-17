Las Vegas entertainers to be featured in ‘A Very Sunny Christmas’ show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “A Very Sunny Christmas,” which is a special holiday show featuring Las Vegas entertainers, will help a long-time local non-profit organization that has changed the lives of many Las Vegans.

2020 has been an especially tough year for non-profits. Most were forced to cancel their fundraisers due to COVID-19 restrictions. Opportunity Village which works to enhance the lives of adults in the Southern Nevada community with intellectual and related disabilities is facing tough financial times after canceling it’s annual Magical Forest.

8 News Now and Sunny 106.5 are joining forces to make a difference for Opportunity Village with “A Very Sunny Christmas” show which will air on Friday, Feb. 18 at 3:30 p.m. and again on Dec. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

The show will feature Blue Man Group, country singers Niko Moon and Lee Brice, Wayne Newton, Jabbawockezz, some Golden Knights players and much more.