Las Vegas entertainers organize benefit for wildlife relief in fire-ravaged Australia

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas entertainment community is coming together to help relief efforts in Australia. Deadly wildfires have been burning in that country for months. It’s estimated the fires have killed more than 1 billion animals.

The “Show Up for Down Under” benefit takes place Jan. 28, Tuesday night at The Space which is located at 3460 Cavaretta Court near Harmon and Polaris avenues. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and it costs $25. All proceeds will go to help the wildlife crisis in Australia. The hope is to raise $40,000.

The three-hour event will have some of the biggest names on the Las Vegas Strip including Human Nature, the Australian Bee Gees, Aussie Heat, Tenors of Rock and the list goes on. In all, there are 28 different acts.

“We have a really great cause that we decided to give all the money to, which is the Wildlife Warriors. The Wildlife Warriors was started by Steve Irwin, the “Crocodile Hunter” who unfortunately passed away several years ago. His wife, Terri, and children, Robert and Bindy, have continued his legacy as most people know,” said Steve Judkins, event producer.

In addition to the entertainment, there will be raffle drawings and silent auctions.