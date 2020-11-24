Las Vegas entertainers make adjustments for new COVID-19 capacity limits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At midnight, new measures will go into effect across Nevada in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Local bars and restaurants will have to limit capacity even further.

On the Las Vegas Strip, entertainers are taking yet another hit as audience capacity is reduced again. They tell us they are worried about the limit impacting business, but they understand combatting the coronavirus comes first.

“It just means adjusting as we can,” said singer Michelle Johnson.

Public gatherings will be capped at 50 people or 25% capacity of a venue, whichever is less. This applies to shows inside performance spaces.

“It’s a few less tickets,” Johnson noted.

She tells us that the Vegas Room, where she is set to perform an upcoming Christmas show, is making changes. In addition to already requiring masks and social distancing, the venue is now only allowing 28 people inside.

“I just got lucky that I’m in a show that happens to have a small space in the first place,” Johnson said, “so we’re able to accommodate that reduction.”

The show is right around the corner, running from Dec. 2-Dec. 27.

But fewer seats means less money. A possible solution? Expanding the engagement.

“By adding performances, they can split the difference and still meet their bottom line,” Johnson explained.

Actor and comedian John Di Domenico is planning to be a part of a different Christmas show downtown. He says with the new restrictions, however, things are uncertain.

“Wow! Are we going to even be able to do the show because things are just so fluid with COVID, that we take two steps forward, and sometimes three steps back,” he said.

But performers know that fighting the virus is the priority.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic, and we’ve got to stay safe,” Johnson stressed.

The new restrictions will last for the next three weeks.