Las Vegas eligible for $5.25 million in counter-terrorism funds, Titus says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is eligible for a $5.25 million counter-terrorism grant.

The Department of Homeland Security put the Las Vegas metro area on the list of eligible sites, and U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) said in a news release Thursday she will make sure Las Vegas receives “the entirety of this funding.”

Final allocations announcements are expected in July, according to Titus, who is a member of the Homeland Security Committee.

After the 9-11 terrorist attacks, Las Vegas struggled to get counter-terrorism funds despite proof that terrorists met here before the attack. Also, the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

“Once it is safe to do so, we will again welcome visitors from all over the world who travel to Las Vegas for work and for play,” Titus said.

Under the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) the federal government assists high-threat, high-density urban areas in their efforts to build and sustain the capabilities necessary to prevent, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism.

“This funding is a vital investment in the safety of tourists and residents in Southern Nevada. As a world-class travel destination, Las Vegas faces unique threats and the security of our city must remain a top priority. This UASI funding will help provide the resources we need to protect those who call Southern Nevada home and those who do so just for a weekend at a time.”