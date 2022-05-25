Las Vegas teachers were honored with a special day at the Sahara pool on Wednesday. (Credit: SAHARA Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday, 85 staff members from Robert E. Lake Elementary School were honored for their hard work throughout the school year with a day of relaxation, poolside at the SAHARA Las Vegas hotel.

Las Vegas elementary school staff honored with poolside getaway for the day (SAHARA Las Vegas)

The end-of-school-year celebration also included an appreciation luncheon for the teachers and support staff earlier in the day.

As part of the property’s SAHARA Cares initiative, the school’s faculty members enjoyed a buffet-style luncheon and refreshing summer beverages while enjoying AZILO Ultra Pool’s exclusive bungalow area.

The resort also offered more than $2,000 in raffle prizes to attendees.