Las Vegas eighth grader starts community movement for cancer research

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 13-year-old boy has shaved his head three times to raise money for cancer research, but now he’s turning his mission into a community movement.

“Hair is our lifestyle,” Quinton Krull told 8 News Now. “So, losing that is something big.”

The eighth grader has attended Saint Baldrick’s events to shave his entire head for years but decided to encourage others to do the same this time.

“Making a difference in the community is something that every kid dreams of,” Krull explained.

Quinton’s mother, Jen Becker, said when he first came to school hairless, other students didn’t understand. He then went to his principal at Faiss Middle School to start the process of organizing a school-based shaving event.

“I think for a 13-year-old to be that brave and to go into schools and to advocate for this,” Becker said, “and to not be ashamed and not be afraid of being made fun of is a rarity.”

Becker told 8 News Now after word of mouth among school administrators, the idea spread to two other Valley schools, including Victoria Fertitta Middle School and Veterans Tribute Career & Technical Academy.

“He said to me, ‘Mom, how would I feel if I did have cancer,'” Becker added of Quinton, “and someone made fun of me because my head was bald.”

Now, the student is well on his way to a $24,000 goal, with each school attempting to raise $8,000. As of Friday, over $20,111 has already been collectively raised.

“For us kids, we have a choice of losing our hair,” Quinton said, “because the kids that don’t have a choice, it’s really tough on them.”

Becker said she can barely describe her joy as her son shares his passion with the Las Vegas community.

“I am so proud that he’s choosing to make a positive difference in this world,” Becker concluded.

Quinton will also shave his head in three different sections, to draw more physical attention from strangers, so he has the opportunity to explain his cause.

He will shave the first section Saturday, March 7, at McMullan’s Irish Pub, near Tropicana and Decatur. The Saint Baldrick’s event begins at 11:00 a.m., but Quinton is set to take part at 2:30 p.m.

Quinton will then shave the rest of his hair in pieces at each different school event in the next few weeks.

If you’d like to donate to his cause, click here.