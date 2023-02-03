LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Coalition of 100 Black Women makes history every day. It advocates for Black women at home and on the steps of the White House. Nevada’s chapter was started by Sandra Mack who worked until her recent death to promote equity.

“She wanted to better the community,” said Terri Yates, the current president of the Nevada National Coalition of 100 Black Women.

Yates said Mack, who was a Doctor of Education, noticed the need for the chapter and started it in 2004.

Photo credit: Danny Mack

“There was an imbalance. Our kids were not being educated, women weren’t getting proper health care and laws and things weren’t provided for us,” Yates said.

The national non-profit organization is aimed at supporting and uplifting black girls and women.

“To really be there for families, for children, and to help uplift everyone,” said Nevada Democratic Congressman Steven Horsford.

When the chapter started, Congressman Horsford was working at the Culinary Training Academy. He remembers Mack’s ability to fill the community with a sense of purpose.

He said that he was proud to work there and has shown that by providing scholarships and mentoring.

“Particularly in its history, it was supporting women when they didn’t always have that support, whether it was in this community, whether it was in politics,” he said.

She wore multiple hats as a member of the NAACP, The Urban League, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and more. Mack’s husband, Danny, said supporting her community was a part of her nature.

“It’s just been a passion all of her life,” he said.

Taking that passion to the legislative floor in Washington D.C., she led the coalition in fighting for bills that impacted Black women.

“We talk to the legislators and say hey these bills are important to Black women,” Yates said.

“They felt like she was someone they could count on,” Danny Mack said.

That would be the sentiment amongst the community until she was diagnosed with gallbladder cancer this year.

“It was really tough. She really wanted the chemo,” her husband said.

She passed away the weekend before her appointment to start the treatment.

“I don’t know what she confronted the final days and weeks of her life, but I know that she lived a very fulfilling life because she touched so many people,” Horsford said.

“She did it out of the kindness of her heart and that’s the part that I liked,” Danny Mack said.

A celebration of Mack’s life is being held Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. inside the New Jerusalem Worship Center.

Nearly 200 people are expected to attend.