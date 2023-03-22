LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local eatery is being featured on a popular Food Network show Friday.

Leticia’s Cocina & Cantina, located on Main Street between Hoover and Gass avenues in Las Vegas, will be featured in Friday’s episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with host Guy Fieri.

Owner of Leticia’s and chef Leticia Mitchell says she spent a whole day with UNLV graduate Fieri when shooting the episode.

“It was very impressive,” said Mitchell. “Very professional but very easygoing.”

Mitchell said that Fieri relaxed the situation despite her nervousness describing the restauranteur as genuine, humble, and kind.

The history of the Las Vegas staple is part of its charm, Mitchell said.

“This whole building was built in 1935,” Mitchell said. “We’ve kind of left the history and the nuance of it. It’s just beautiful for the Arts District.”

While Mitchell and her business partner, her niece Sue, say they have admiration for the property’s past, they also intend on taking Letty’s into the future with plans to construct a patio bar.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives featuring Leticia’s Cocina & Cantina airs Friday on the Food Network.