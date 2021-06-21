Las Vegas eagerly awaits $4.3B Resorts World grand opening Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown is on to Thursday night, when Las Vegas will celebrate the grand opening of Resorts World. It’ll be the first all-new property on the Strip in more than a decade!

The mega-property is planning a grand party once it opens and will be the hottest place to check out this summer. The price tag to build? $4.3 billion.

It will have quite the amenities, from the casino to clubs, a five-acre pool complex and 3,500 rooms and suites.

Crews have been working on Resorts World since May 2015. Recently, we’ve seen landscaping go up and giant screens plugged in and turned on.

The resort promises to redefine many things, including gaming. It will be the first casino in town to offer cashless gambling at slots and table games.

For the foodies, there are over 40 food and beverage options.

The property is adding to the entertainment capital of the world with a concert venue large enough for 5,000. It’s also bringing more tourists to the north end of the Strip and closer to the brand new Las Vegas Convention Center.

We’re still seeing lane reductions along Las Vegas Boulevard in front of Resorts World, as Clark County makes improvements and continues on a separate project. They’re working to reopen lanes along the stretch by the end of the week. To help alleviate the traffic headache, the county says there will be no closures in front of Resorts World if you’re heading southbound on the boulevard. Two lanes will be open between Sahara and Spring Mountain. If you’re heading northbound, there will also be at least two lanes open.