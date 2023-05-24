LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –As Formula One paving near Las Vegas Boulevard continues, drivers shared more of their frustrations with the ongoing construction Wednesday.

“Dealing with it every day is just crazy,” local driver Savon Myll, who works on the Strip, told 8 News Now.

The work may not be new, but many say it’s certainly still frustrating.

“A lot of accidents,” Jimmy, an Uber driver, said. “I’ve seen a lot of accidents.”

The first round of F1 paving wrapped up on Las Vegas Boulevard last week, but now the traffic nightmare has moved to Harmon Avenue between the Strip and Koval Lane.

“It’s dangerous because all of the traffic it’s like people walking,” Myll said. “Tourists, people getting hit, it’s crazy.”

Myll and other local drivers said they have to give themselves at least an extra half hour to get through the area safely. He told 8 News Now winding lanes and rolling closures cause a myriad of issues.

“Koval going north to Flamingo,” Jimmy, a local Uber driver said. “It’s killing everybody.”

Jimmy told 8 News Now he and other local Uber and Lyft drivers worry it’s only going to get worse in the coming months, as the big travel season ramps up.

“Summer is coming up, people are coming for summer vacations,” he said. “It’s going to be a pain.”

The cone zones are set to last into September, ahead of the race in November. Since F1’s deal lasts through 2032, many also worry this will all happen again next year.

“I can’t wait until they just clear all this stuff out,” Myll said. “And get to Formula One.”

Therefore, those who deal with this all the time said anyone heading through should buckle up and plan to ride this all out for the foreseeable future.

“It will be a mess,” Jimmy concluded. “A big mess.”

The main paving work on Harmon Avenue is set to last through the rest of the week, then heavy work will move down Koval Lane on June 11.

The second round of paving on the Strip is on tap for July.

For a look at the entire F1 paving schedule, click here.