LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Those making their way on and around the I-15 Sunday evening most likely saw major congestion as roadwork continued.

Sunday night the I-15 southbound closed from Flamingo Road through Tropicana Avenue, causing drivers to use side streets to get around.

“All this area right here is just really bad, all the streets are closed, traffic,” local Jose Gonzales said.

As for those leaving Las Vegas over the weekend, getting back to the airport was a struggle due to lane reductions in the airport tunnel on Sunset Road through Paradise Road.

Jasmine and her son, King, are bus commuters and said that while they understand the need for road repairs, they don’t understand why the projects aren’t spaced out more.

“They’re doing it all at once and they even have cones up at construction sites where no one is there for days. We can barely get to work on time anymore,” Jasmine said.

The southbound I-15 lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.