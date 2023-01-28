LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday was the first full day of closures on the I-15 as the “Dropicana” project continues. 8 News Now spoke to Las Vegas drivers who are coping with change.

“It’s crazy because I have to take one exit more and I left Cosco this morning and I have to go to Henderson and it took me an hour and a half,” local Tejinder Singh said.

Drivers across the valley have had to find alternate routes to get around ever since the I-15 closed down in both directions between Flamingo and Russel roads. These closures will not reopen until Monday, Jan. 30, and even then lanes will be reduced.

“With all the kids and their activities, it’s been getting in the way of a lot of it and also trying to get your employer to understand if you are going to be a few minutes late,” local Derek Mckinster said.

This phase of construction includes the destruction of the Tropicana bridge over the I-15. Previously the I-15 southbound off ramps to Tropicana Avenue were closed and currently, Tropicana over the I-15 is closed and set to open back up on Monday as well.

Student, Katie Holeman, said she is frustrated with the long drive to school but knows the construction needs to get done at the same time.

“It’s really difficult to get to my house to UNLV,” Holeman said. “I’m actually glad the roads are getting fixed because it’s really bumpy on my way there.”

NDOT said it has come out with an app that drivers can download to keep up to date with construction. Just search for Nevada DOT or the I15Trop app. There is also a webpage set up with information at this link.