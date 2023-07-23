LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Preparations for the Formula 1 race continue as drivers expect a week’s worth of lane closures in the Las Vegas Strip corridor.

“We have a lot of customers from out of town and so the access to Las Vegas Boulevard, it will definitely affect us,” The Taco Stand manager, Claudia Bravo said.

Bravo said business has been steady at The Taco Stand however, the repaving process for F1 has been a headache for her and her customers.

The Taco Stand in Las Vegas (KLAS)

“They always say it’s going to take five days and then it ends up being three weeks to a month so I’m just hoping that customers find another way to get to us,” Bravo said.

Starting Monday at 9 p.m., traffic headed westbound on Sands Avenue will not be able to continue through the intersection at Las Vegas Boulevard onto Spring Mountain Road. Additionally, eastbound traffic on Spring Mountain Road will not be able to continue through Las Vegas Boulevard.

David Oh works at 702 Karaoke, but also works on the Strip and said he does not know what to expect in the fall.

702 Bar & Karaoke in Las Vegas (KLAS)

“Obviously we know it’s been very busy. It takes me over an hour to get to work if I work the swing shift,” Oh said. “I go through Flamingo to get to work so going to Koval that’s literally right where the race is going to be so I definitely feel there will be some issues. I don’t know what they are going to do about us parking when the F1 does come through.”

Northbound and southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will be able to turn east on Sands Avenue. The repaving process remains on track with over 70% done ahead of November.



