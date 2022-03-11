LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police said they arrested a suspected drunk driver who was going 92 mph in a 15-mph zone as elementary school students were being released.

Clark County School District police referred to the driver as “Party-Time-Tina” in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“Our driver, now known as Party-Time-Tina decided to get drunk and head on through the school zone at 92 mph,” the post said. “Where kids were dismissing from an elementary school.”

The woman’s name nor the exact location were not included in the post.

“School zones are areas where drivers need to take caution and be more aware of their surroundings,” the post said. “Drive slower. Don’t perform dangerous turning movements. Don’t pass other vehicles driving slower than you. Watch out for pedestrians. Etc.”

The post indicated the woman was taken to jail.