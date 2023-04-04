LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Container Park will hold an “eggcellent” touchless Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, according to a Tuesday release.

Guests are invited to download the $2 Touchless Egg Hunt app in order to participate in the hunt. After checking in, participants will have one hour to explore the park and collect “eggs” by scanning hidden QR codes through the app.

Each egg found will reveal a prize that can be collected when guests checkout. The event hosts recommend that guests download the app in advance.

The Easter Bunny himself, along with his friend Santa Claus, will also be available at the event for meet-and-greets.

To RSVP for the event, visit this website.

After the hunt is done, guests can explore the art around the park for its monthly Second Sunday event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Second Sunday includes a selection of local artists, creators, and small businesses.