Las Vegas doctor indicted for unlawful distribution of opioid medications

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A Las Vegas doctor made his initial appearance in federal court Tuesday for the unlawful distribution of opioid pain medications, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada.

Dr. William Alvear, 65, of Las Vegas, was charged by indictment with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance – Hydrocodone, and five counts of distribution of a controlled substance – Alprazolam.

According to allegations in the indictment, from March to May 2020, Alvear unlawfully distributed Hydrocodone and Alprazolam without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the usual course of professional practice.

Hydrocodone, a Schedule II controlled substance, has a high potential for abuse and can lead to severe psychological or physical dependence. Alprazolam, a common brand Xanax, is a Schedule IV controlled substance that also has the potential for abuse and can lead to limited psychological or physical dependence.

A jury trial is scheduled before U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey on Nov. 17, 2020.

If convicted, Alvear faces a statutory maximum sentence is 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine. The statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes only.

If you have a tip or information about illegal sales or distribution of prescription opioids by doctors and pharmacies, please call the Drug Enforcement Administration at 1-877-Rx-Abuse (877-792-2873).