Las Vegas doctor gets her own Barbie doll, honored for fight against COVID

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas physician Dr. Audrey Cruz is among six global frontline workers honored with a one-of-a-kind Barbie® doll in their image as part of Mattel Inc.’s #ThankYouHeroes program highlights the work of frontline workers during the pandemic.

“Barbie recognizes that all frontline workers have made tremendous sacrifices when confronting the pandemic and the challenges it heightened,” said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel.

According to Mattel, as a frontline worker from Las Vegas, Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz, 29, joined forces with other Asian-American doctors to fight racial bias and discrimination during the pandemic.

Mattel is recognizing Dr. Cruz’s fight against COVID-19 along with six other role models from around the world who not only showed ‘unprecedented courage’ but also had a ‘positive impact in their communities, inspiring current and future generations to come.’

According her blog, Dr. Cruz says she grew up in Honolulu and Las Vegas and obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of Nevada, Reno, before getting her medical degree from University of Nevada School of Medicine.

The local doctor and mother of a 2-year-old, finished her internal residency at the Loma Linda University Medical Center in Southern California before moving to work in Las Vegas. Dr. Cruz has over 111K followers on her Instagram page, where she shares posts that include her love of travel, food, beauty products, and her family.

Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz from Las Vegas is honored with her own Barbie doll

Mattel, Inc. announced Barbie® would donate $5 for each eligible Barbie doctor, nurse, and paramedic doll sold at Target to the First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF), benefiting the children of first responders.

The #ThankYouHeroes program launched in 2020 and is part of Mattel’s “Play it Forward” platform, which focuses on leveraging Mattel’s brands to give back to communities in times of need.