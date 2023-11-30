LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A federal jury convicted a Las Vegas doctor Tuesday of violating the Controlled Substances Act by unlawfully distributing opioid pain medications.

Dr. William Alvear, 68, of Las Vegas, distributed hydrocodone and alprazolam “without a legitimate medical purpose” and outside of professional practice from March to May 2020, court documents and evidence presented at trial showed.

The jury convicted Alvear of three counts of distributing a controlled substance – Schedule II and five counts of distributing or dispensing a controlled substance – Schedule IV following a six-day jury trial.

Hydrocodone is a Schedule II controlled substance with a high potential for abuse. Alprazolam is a Schedule IV that can also have a high potential for abuse.

Use of either hydrocodone or alprazolam can lead to severe psychological or physical dependence.

Alvear faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of a million dollars, and three years of supervised release. A federal district court judge will determine the sentence.

If you have a tip or information about illegal sales or distribution of prescription opioids by doctors and pharmacies, please call the Drug Enforcement Administration at 1-877-Rx-Abuse (877-792-2873) or submit a tip online.