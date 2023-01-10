LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following the recent news of the sudden deaths of two local high school students, who both suffered cardiac arrest, some parents are no doubt concerned about the heart health of young adults.

8 News Now’s Brian Loftus spoke to Dr. Alfred Danielian the director of Sports Cardiology at Las Vegas Heart Associates to address concerns on the topic.

Dr. Danielian spoke about rare congenital abnormality including the heart after it was revealed that Ashari Hughes, 16, death was ruled as “anomalous origin of the right coronary artery” by the Clark County Coroner.

He also addressed particular signs, symptoms, and prevention for parents to look into.

“The key is to really get your children, teen, adults, and youth screened ahead of time,” Danielian said. “We follow a 14-point American Heart Association History and Physical exam (AHA) thoroughly. If there are any abnormalities in that entire screening process we then proceed with further testing.”

Dr. Danielian also expanded on myocarditis, an inflammatory condition of the heart, and also a documented but rare side effect of the COVID mRNA vaccine (as well as from COVID-19 itself) according to a medical study published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) on Jan. 25, 2022.

More information on the topic of heart health with Dr. Danielian can be viewed in the videos provided in this story.