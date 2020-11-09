Las Vegas Development Services Center offices moving to City Hall on Nov. 16

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — City of Las Vegas offices for building permits, business licenses, and planning and zoning are moving to City Hall on Monday, Nov. 16.

The Development Services Center offices will be in the first-floor lobby area at 495 S. Main St.

The operations at the current location at 333 N. Rancho Drive will cease Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. Services will resume Monday at the new City Hall location.

City offices are closed Wednesday in observance of Veteran’s Day.

All cashiering transactions will be available at the Customer Care Center in the City Hall Parking Garage located at 500 S. Main St.

Online services — including building permits, business licenses, zoning/land use applications and payment transactions — are available for most development services at www.lasvegasnevada.gov.

City officials remind that non-city operations at 333 N. Rancho will continue, including the Southern Nevada Health District office and the Law Office of James J. Ream.