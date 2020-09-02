Las Vegas developer indicted in tax fraud case involving $11M in false deductions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas developer has been indicted on charges of conspiring to defraud the IRS.

The charges involve falsifying tax returns for several automotive collision centers, claiming false deductions of $11 million from 2013 to 2015.

Lance K. Bradford faces a maximum of five years in prison on the conspiracy charge, and three years in prison for each of 29 counts of aiding and assisting the filing of a false tax return. He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.

Bradford, founder of Stable Development, was involved recently in the development of a property in Henderson near the Las Vegas Raiders practice facility. Bradford is also a CPA.

Bradford conspired with others to prepare tax returns on behalf of several automotive collision centers falsely claiming that the centers and their owners incurred millions in deductible expenses, according to statements in a news release from the US Attorney’s Office.

Bradford was previously charged with aiding and assisting in the filing of false individual, corporate, and partnership returns on behalf of other individuals and businesses.