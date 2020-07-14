Las Vegas DETR call center to be cleaned, sanitized; longer wait times expected

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just as a wave of bar workers and servers were laid off, the Las Vegas Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) call center was forced to close.

8 News Now learned an employee at the center tested positive for COVID-19, and now the department is working to get it sanitized.

One woman, who was laid off Friday, says she hopes this doesn’t make the unemployment filing process even worse.

“This next Sunday will be the first time I will have to try and file again,” said bartender Teah Heath.

When Gov. Steve Sisolak closed bars Friday, Heath was laid off from Jackson’s Bar & Grill.

“I don’t know if I am going to have to keep trying to call again,” said Heath, “it is a little scary.”

The first time she filed, it took her more than a month to get through to the call center.

“When I finally did get through after a month and a half, I waited on hold for five and a half hours,” Heath revealed.

She may run into longer wait times after the call center’s closure. All calls are being routed to the Carson City office while the Las Vegas center is cleaned.

There is no timeline on when it will reopen, as they must first meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols.

“They can work from home, there is no reason for that,” said William Irelan, who applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Irelan is an Uber driver. He is waiting for benefits and hopes they can get the call center up and running soon.

“I mean, you are putting people at risk that are trying to help other people,” Irelan said. “It doesn’t make any sense now, how much of this is going to cause an impact on regular unemployment at DETR?”

According to DETR, those filing PUA claims should not be impacted by this because those calls are done at a separate site.