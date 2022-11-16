LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a report of a robbery at a local casino in the central Las Vegas valley.

It happened at the Gold Coast Hotel casino cage on 4000 West Flamingo Road (near Valley View Boulevard), just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police stated.

The robbery suspect is described as a black male adult wearing a white mask in black clothing, a source told 8 News Now Investigators.

Security initially reported the robbery to police, the source also stated.

The suspect has not been taken into custody at this time.

Robbery Bureau Detectives have taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.