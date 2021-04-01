Las Vegas Department Of Public Safety makes ’30×30 Pledge’ to advance women

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A national campaign to reach higher levels of female law enforcement recruits has gained a foothold in Las Vegas.

The City of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety on Thursday signed on to the 30×30 Pledge – a series of actions agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement.

The goal is to reach the 30 percent mark for women in law enforcement recruit classes by 2030, and to ensure policing agencies are truly representative of the jurisdiction the agency serves, according to a City of Las Vegas news release.

Currently, women make up only 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership in the United States.

Louis Molina, chief of the city of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety, said it was an honor to be one of the first agencies in the nation to make the commitment. “I look forward to working and learning from agencies across the country who share our priority,” he said.

While 30×30 is focused on advancing women in law enforcement, these principles are applicable to all diversity, not just gender.

“We are grateful to the City of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety for being one of the first in the nation to commit to being a part of this growing movement,” said Maureen McGough, co-founder of the 30×30 Initiative.

“We believe strongly that advancing women in policing is critical to improving public safety outcomes. We look forward to having more agencies follow city of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety lead by signing the pledge and improving the representation and experiences of women in policing.”

More than 35 agencies have signed the 30×30 Pledge.

Research suggests that female officers:

Use less force and less excessive force

Are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits

Are perceived by communities as being more honest and compassionate

See better outcomes for crime victims, especially in sexual assault cases

For more information, visit www.30x30initiative.org.