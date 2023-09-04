LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two local dentist offices have been providing free dentistry for community members for over a decade, and Labor Day 2023 is the latest opportunity for the Las Vegas valley to take advantage of the generosity.

The event is being held for its twelfth year, and officials expect to give away approximately $500,000 in dental care on Monday. Risas Dental and Braces, the company putting on the event, said the total will grow to $10 million since 2011 with Monday’s event.

There were two Las Vegas valley locations participating in the event Monday. One at Boulder Crossings in Las Vegas at 4954 Boulder Highway, and the other in North Las Vegas, located at 2500 E Lake Mead Boulevard.

“It helps a lot,” said Angel, waiting in line at the North Las Vegas location. “We don’t have insurance.”

“We’ve had patients who haven’t gone out since COVID,” said Dr. Dorothy Woods, a dentist with Risas Dental and Braces. “It’s a good opportunity for them to come and get free services, and to kind of offset what could potentially be a problem later.”

Woods went on to say that the service was providing basic care, including fillings, extractions, cleanings, exams, and other foundations of basic dental health. That basic care helps the patients not just in the present, but also in the future.

“It gives us an opportunity to also screen for other things within the community,” Woods said. “We’re excited to see patients and we’re excited to commit to the community in that way.”

More information on Labor of Love is available on the Risas Dental and Braces website.