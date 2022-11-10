LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cowboys are back in town for the Las Vegas Days Rodeo which is taking place at the CORE Arena at the Plaza Hotel. This event was formally known as Helldorado Days and has a long history in Las Vegas.

The rodeo features bull riding, barrel racing, breakaway, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronco riding and bareback riding, with prize purses totaling $40,000 and custom belt buckles for the champions.

The events take place on Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12 and they are free for all ages.

Another favorite event is the Whiskerino Contest where men get to show off their brilliant beards and marvelous mustaches and win prizes.

“Whisker competitions are as old as cowboys,” said Larry Reha with Makeshift Union, one of the sponsors of Whiskerino.

If you have facial hair worth showing off, there’s still time to register.