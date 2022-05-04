LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Days Parade and Las Vegas Days festival will be held downtown on May 14 and are free and open to the public.

The Las Vegas Days Parade is expected to include Elvis in his pink Cadillac, high school marching bands, Zelzah Shrine Flivvers, horses, alpacas, drill teams, dance groups, and car clubs. The parade will start at 10 a.m.

The Las Vegas Days Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Centennial Plaza at the Historic Fifth Street School at 401 S. Fourth St. Adults can enjoy the beer and wine garden, while kids can participate in activities from DISCOVERY Children’s Museum and The Neon Museum.

Live entertainment at the festival will include Las Vegas’ Nashville Renegades band and Las Vegas headliner Frankie Moreno and his 10-piece band.

Interactive artwork from First Friday and Fired Up Management will be at the festival, as well as an exhibit from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority of historical photos from the city.

Food trucks will be present at the festival, and downtown businesses are invited to decorate their storefronts for the weekend in the historic Las Vegas Days theme.

The City of Las Vegas will also premiere the fourth documentary chronicling the city’s history, “The City of Las Vegas: The Forties,” on the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages, the GoVegas app, and on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. All four historical documentaries will be replayed in order on May 15 starting at 11:30 a.m.

Applications to participate in the parade with a float or performing group will be accepted through May 8, and there is space for a total of 100 entries. There is no fee to enter, and you can apply through this link.

The Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial is offering $1,000 for local school marching band entries and $1,500 for quality local school float entries limited to two parade entries per school.

Road closures for the parade will begin at 6 a.m. May 14, and roads will reopen by 3 p.m. Major closures will include Fourth Street from Las Vegas Boulevard to Stewart Avenue and all side streets in between, and Third Street from Charleston Boulevard to Gass Avenue and all side streets in between.