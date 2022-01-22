Las Vegas dance team honored at this year’s MLK Day parade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A local dance team honored Martin Luther King Jr. at a senior center in North Las Vegas Saturday.

“My kids wanted to dance. I just involved more kids when I first started,” Melissa Ross, dance director, said. “It helps keep them off the streets.”

The team. Priceless Diamonds was started in August 2015. Its mission is to develop talent at both the recreational and competition level.

“I was there with her on the bed when she came up with colors, a name, and her recruitment and I was in her first studio actually,” Stephanie Felton, team dance mom, said.

So far, the team has won over 90 trophies, even winning best community dance group at this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Parade.

“We get a chance for the teams to showcase their talents, like Priceless Diamonds, sometimes they do a lot of work for a lot of people,” Wendell P. Williams, the founder of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. committee, said.

Tune in for 8 News Now’s special, which airs next month at 6:30 P.M.

Covid-19 brought on financial struggles, and it has made it hard to travel to competitions.

“We do ask for donations or sponsorships,” Mandeshia Shanks said. “It’s been hard over the years because we haven’t been able to get them, so it’s been coming out of the pockets of the parents or director.”

The past few years haven’t been easy, but one mom is proud of everything they’ve accomplished so far.

“People you know go and come,” Ldawn Sears said. “Then you’re seeing kids grow up from the team since they were real little.”

Priceless Diamonds hasn’t slowed down, even though this pandemic has brought hardships. The team credits their brotherhood, sisterhood, and perseverance to get them through any challenge they face.