Las Vegas Cox crews helping restore critical resources in Louisiana

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Six local Cox crews are heading to Louisiana to help restore network services that were destroyed by Hurricane Ida as it tore through that state leaving many without power and water.

Cox technician Joe Baker said the crew will be in Louisiana for two weeks and will be getting internet and other services working.

“Just really happy to help those families out there in need,” he said.

The company says it also sent crews from Las Vegas to help following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

In all, Cox will send a total of 50 network technicians from a few of its markets to Louisiana.