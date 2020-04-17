Las Vegas Justice Court temporarily suspends 270,000 traffic warrants

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Justice Court temporarily suspended the enforcement of around 270,000 traffic warrants in an effort to stave the spread of COVID-19.

The cases will be on hold until 60 days after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s stay-at-home directive is lifted.

Clark County says people with outstanding traffic warrants from the court will not be arrested during this time. When the 60 days are up, anyone who still has an outstanding warrant will be held accountable.

Those with a warrant from the justice court are encouraged to pay fines as soon as possible. They can pay online or by phone at 702-671-3444 or 1-877-455-1289.

Payments can also be made by mail at the Las Vegas Justice Court, Traffic Division, 200 Lewis Ave., 1st floor, P.O. Box 552511, Las Vegas 89155.