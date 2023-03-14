LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lucky Las Vegas husband and wife are likely celebrating after winning jackpots on side-by-side machines last weekend.

The local couple, who requested to not be identified, was playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on machines next to each other at the Rampart Casino when both hit a jackpot.

We aren’t sure who has the bragging rights for the highest win, the husband or the wife, but one hit $87,240 and the other $13,048 adding up to more than $100k. Not a bad way to spend a Saturday night!