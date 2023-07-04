LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As triple-digit temperatures hit the Las Vegas valley, it can present many challenges to staying cool, especially for older people. 8 News Now met with a couple who urge others to make an effort to check up on our most vulnerable.

Rachel and Robert Lerma live in a Summerlin neighborhood and said a recent situation encouraged them to sit down and talk. The pair said what happened next door to them was an eye-opener.

“It was a wakeup call for us to know that happened next door,” Rachel said. “We recently had a neighbor that passed away.”

The Lerma’s said that the neighbor was a senior citizen.

“Most of the people around here, I think are retirement age,” Robert said.

The couple said they hope that speaking to 8 News Now will help bring attention to the importance of checking on older family members and neighbors, especially during the summer.

“I think we should go and check on them. I mean right now it’s hot,” Robert said.

As temperatures soar, United Way’s Vice President of Programs Aaron Krolikowski said older adults struggle the most to keep up with utility bills.

“Many of those individuals are taking care of younger kids,” Krolikowski said.

He said the group has a utility assistance program called Project Reach catered to people 62 or older.

“Project Reach typically serves around 2,000 households across the Las Vegas valley every year,” he added.

Aside from the resources the organization offers, Krolikowski said it doesn’t take much to be a caring neighbor.

“Check up on your neighbors,” he shared.

Rachel and Robert have now made the effort to get to know all of their older neighbors and ask others to do the same.

“Get out and meet your neighbors, awareness of the people that you live with,” Robert said.

“I agree with that because they’re seniors so they’re our eyes,” Rachel reiterated.

8 News Now reached out to Metro Police for more information on what happened to the person next door to the Lerma’s, but haven’t heard back. This article will be updated as soon as a response is received.