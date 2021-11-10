Las Vegas couple steals more than $300k by collecting dead person’s retirement payments for nearly 12 years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A husband and wife from Las Vegas have been sentenced to nearly 2-years in prison after assuming the identity of a deceased person and stealing more than $300,000 in retirement payments.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 53-year-old Rodolfo Segovia and his wife 48-year-old Jennifer Segovia assumed the identity of the deceased person for nearly 12 years.

Court documents state that the U.S. Office of Personnel management deposited annuity payments into a former federal employee’s bank account because it was not notified of the person’s death.

The couple stole at least $308,391.72 by redirecting the annuity payments of the deceased person into their own accounts from 2005 to 2017.

Rodolfo and Jennifer each pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government money or property. Both were sentenced to 21 months in prison.

In addition to the term of imprisonment, the judge sentenced the Segovia’s to three years each of supervised release.