LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas couple told 8 News Now they found three dogs that were left outside in the extreme heat and called Las Vegas Animal Protection Services to get them to safety.

Lacey Sculls shared the thought that was running through her mind when she and her husband, Jonny Sculls discovered two Great Danes and an English Bulldog outside in triple-digit temperatures.

A Las Vegas couple saves three dogs left outside in extreme heat (Lacey and Jonny Sculls)

“I was like, ‘These dogs are going to die,'” Lacey recalled.

She told 8 News Now it was 107 degrees and the animals were left with no shade and hardly any water.

“There was a pot, not a dog bowl,” Lacey and her husband, Jonny, explained of the environment. “But a pot of water, there was about an inch of water at the bottom.”

The two said they offered to help the dogs’ owner but were eventually forced to call Animal Protection Services and get them to safety.

“If we had not intervened,” Lacey said. “They definitely would have died.”

According to the City of Las Vegas, their team rescued 30 dogs left in the extreme heat between July 1 and July 17.

‘Lily’s Law,’ which was passed in 2021, requires people to bring animals inside or provide outdoor cooling devices once the temperature hits 105 degrees in the valley.

The anti-cruelty law was named after a dog who died in 2020 after she was left outside in 115-degree weather.

“Dogs are not meant to live like that,” Sculls said. “They are meant to be a part of our families.”

Now that the Sculls’ have given these dogs a new lease on life, their goal is to make them as happy as possible.

“These three dogs, all they want right now is a forever home,” the couple told 8 News Now. “And we are going to find that for them.”

As they search for that, they are asking the community for donations to help them afford board for all three dogs at Club K9, a local facility.

This story thankfully had a happy ending, but the couple hopes it will show everyone how important it is to treat your dog like family.

“If you wouldn’t leave your child alone in a backyard,” Sculls concluded. “Then don’t leave your dog in a backyard.”

The couple has named the two Great Danes ‘Dolce’ and ‘Gabbana’ and the English Bulldog ‘Elvis.’

The white Great Dane, Gabbana, has sight and hearing issues, so the two need to be adopted as a bonded pair.

Elvis can go to his own, separate home.

If you’re interested in adopting, please contact Lacey Sculls at Lacey@HeroesK9Rescue.org.

If you’d like to donate to their GoFundMe to assist with the dogs’ care, click HERE.