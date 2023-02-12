LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day is around the corner. 8 News Now spoke to a local couple who wrote a newly released book that explains how to maintain a healthy relationship.

Lisa and Jessie Ferrell came up with the idea for “How you Leave Them Feeling” during the COVID-19 pandemic when socializing was limited.

“There are people that don’t even know how to be together, the anxiety, the depression, the feelings of angst,” Lisa explained.

In the book, the Ferrells offer tips and advice to couples that they felt were game changers in their own relationship when it came to communication.

“If there is too much emotion built around something you are really upset about, maybe take a bit of a stand down so you can remove the emotion from what you were feeling before you share it,” Lisa said.

Another important tip is to make sure you take time for yourself.

“There are three absolutes that I live by and there are three absolutes that Jessie lives by. Knowing these things would really be helpful to put in a book,” Lisa said.

Lisa said those “absolute” could be anything from giving your partner the space to do a certain morning routine, to watching their favorite show for some alone time.

Whatever it may be, Lisa said there is always room for improvement in any relationship.

“How You Leave Them Feeling” is available to purchase on Amazon, Apple, and Audible.