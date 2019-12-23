Las Vegas couple gets engaged at ‘Glittering Lights’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a magical night on Saturday, as a local couple got engaged under the glittering lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Chris Lehman, 27, proposed to his girlfriend, Alexis Terry, 24 under blue and green twinkling light at the holiday drive-thru light show.

According to the organizers of the show, nearly 30 of the couple’s family and friends tagged along for the special moment by riding the open-air Santa Tram ride. The family told Alexis that her sister won the group a private tram ride through the lights.

Alexis Terry and Chris Lehman / Courtesy: Glittering Lights

Courtesy: Glittering Lights

Santa Tram / Courtesy: Glittering Lights

They say she was surprised and emotional to see Chris under the light tunnel and standing in front of giant hand-made LED signs that said “Will you marry me Alexis.” Glittering Lights said the engagement ring Chris used to propose belonged to his great-grandmother.



“It’s not often you meet someone that clicks with you in every way,” Lehman said. “As our love grew and we built up a life together, I woke up one day and told myself this was it. This was the person I wanted to spend eternity with.”



Alexis’ family has been visiting ‘Glittering Lights’ for more than 11 years, a tradition they hope to pass along to Alexis and Chris.



The show’s Santa Tram is open through Monday, Dec. 23. Guests can use the code “MARRYME” to receive 40 percent off their Santa Tram tickets.

From 8 News Now — Congrats Alexis and Chris!